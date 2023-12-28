Some snow is clinging to the ground this morning, but most of the roadways are just wet. Still, be mindful on the roads and use extra caution when needed. Another light band of snow flurries will pass through this morning but no additional accumulation is expected with this round.

We’ll try to clear the slate today as the snow takes a break and peeks of sunshine push temperatures to near 40° during the afternoon. This will melt off most of the accumulations ahead of another wave of light snow that will move in Thursday night.

Thursday night’s wave will focus across areas east of Hwy. 65 and should get a little further south into Northern Arkansas. Again, accumulations will be light, but enough to cause some spotty driving issues through sunrise Friday.

Snow flurries may linger into Friday morning but we’ll generally be done with snow by Friday. Clouds will be slow to clear Friday afternoon/evening and we’ll be staying cold in the upper 30s with a brisk northwest wind.

Saturday is lining up to be the best day of the week with temperatures in the upper 40s under a mainly sunny sky. Enjoy it while it lasts though because a cold front will Sunday morning will turn things colder again.

Dress warmly if you’re going out on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s to ring in the new year with a light breeze. New Year’s Day will be cold in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Temperatures stagger to the low 40s by the middle of next week.

