Happy Thursday! Are you ready for this? I guess the better question is, can we ever be ready for wind chills THIS cold?

We are starting off this morning warmer than average. Don’t let it fool you. The cold front will quickly move through and temperatures will plummet. Our greatest concern will be the wind chills, which will drop into the negatives by 10 a.m. By 4 p.m, the wind chill will be around -20.

With the cold, we will also see snow. The snow will be moving into the Ozarks right around your morning commute. At 5 a.m., Joplin was reporting a fine freezing mist. The chance for a brief period of freezing mist, freezing rain or sleet will be possible ahead of the front before temperatures fully drop. By 9 a.m., Springfield will start to see the snow.

Light to moderate snow will be possible for a few hours. While snow totals won’t be anything impressive, blowing snow will be an issue. Around lunchtime, most of the area will be seeing snow. There could be some moderate snow bands mixed in.

How much snow will we see? Well, that’s a great question. With temperatures this cold, the snow will be dry. Sometimes you see impressive rates of really dry snow. I think blowing snow will be a bigger issue when it comes to visibility. Around 1″ will be likely for areas south of Highway 60. Anywhere from 2-3″ will be possible north of Springfield.

Looking past the snowfall, we will see frigid wind chills. For 48 hours, we will see wind chills below 0, and at times, dropping to -30°. The WIND CHILL WARNING will extend until Christmas Eve at noon. We will begin to warm up on Christmas Day, making it close to freezing. By the middle of next week, we will make it to the 50s. What a treat!

Stay safe out there! If you do not have our weather app, please download it to stay updated on the winter storm.