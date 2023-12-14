Today will be the nicest day of the 7-day period. After temperatures around freezing this morning, this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in some locations. A few high clouds are possible this afternoon/evening, but generally a sunny and calm day again.

A round of cloud cover will move in for tonight and Friday will have a good mix of sun and clouds. Friday looks just as nice temperature wise in the mid to upper 50s. Rain Friday could creep into western Missouri as early as Friday evening.

A storm system will move across Oklahoma and Kansas into Missouri Friday night into Saturday. This will provide light to moderate rain showers across the area, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain may linger into Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light at 0.25″ or less all said and done.

Saturday will be a chilly day in the upper 40s. The rain is long gone Saturday night and Sunday will be mild around 50 degrees. A few clouds may linger for the first art of Sunday but skies should begin to clear afterward.

We may be cooler than earlier expected on Monday of next week where northerly winds may keep temperatures around 50 degrees. South winds will return by Tuesday and temperatures should respond climbing into the low to mid-50s by the middle of next week.

The Christmas outlook right now continues to suggest that the mild temperatures will continue through then. There also continue to be signs of rain being possible around Christmas time. With temperatures expected to be mild, a white Christmas is unlikely this year. Keep in mind a lot can change over the next 12 days.

