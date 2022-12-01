HAPPY DECEMBER!

It is feeling a lot like December as you head out the door on Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the upper teens. You will want to bundle up. As winds pick up this afternoon, we will have to factor in wind chills throughout the day.

High pressure is controlling our weather for Thursday. On the backside of this high pressure, we will begin to see strong winds out of the south, as the next storm system starts to take shape out to the west. It will be breezy this afternoon, by Friday it will be downright windy.

Friday night there is a chance we could see a few showers as a cold front slides through. Moisture is limited, so we aren’t expecting much in way of rain. Northern Arkansas will be the most likely to see any rain.

The better chance of rain will return Sunday-Tuesday. I don’t think it’ll be a washout each day, but the chance of rain is increasing as we get closer.