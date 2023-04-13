We’ve been soaking in the warmth all week and today will be no different! Thursday will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies except for a few high clouds that may create periods of filtered sunlight. South winds will be a little breezy at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be familiar and comfortable around 50 degrees with slow winds. Many spots will chase 80 degrees Friday along with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph and a few more clouds.

Storm chances return to the Ozarks Friday and Saturday, mainly Saturday. Dry low-level air and a cap will keep storm chances locally to a minimum Friday night, but a few strong to severe storms may be able to fire up to the west. The better chance for scattered storms is Saturday morning west of Highway 65 and again Saturday afternoon east of Highway 65.

The risk for stronger thunderstorms in the Ozarks Saturday will depend on the speed of the cold front. The timing of the front may allow for warmer temperatures and higher instability east of Highway 65 to develop Saturday afternoon. Under this scenario, strong wind gusts and hail are possible with stronger storms.

We will be cooler on Sunday to wrap up the weekend but it is short-lived. low to mid-70s return by Monday and Tuesday or next week. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm late next Tuesday, but it does not look like a promising rainfall event.