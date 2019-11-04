Sunday, November 3 Overnight Forecast

We’ve had a nice break from the long stretch of cold and wet weather last week. Temperatures today climbed back into the 60s after our 4th freezing morning in a row. Mild weather will hang around for the front end of the week, but another bout of cold and wet conditions is lurking.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will be chilly, but they should remain well above freezing. This will be the first night to stay above freezing since Tuesday night.

WE’VE HIT FREEZING THE PAST 4 MORNINGS

A cold front will sweep across the area Monday. Winds out of the southwest ahead of the front will keep temperatures mild one more day across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. High cloudiness will be rather widespread closer to Central Missouri where temperatures will remain a little cooler. Skies will stay mostly sunny to the south at least until late afternoon when moisture finally meets up with the cold front, generating partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The front won’t have much of an impact on temperatures with morning lows Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. Skies will be bright and winds won’t be overly strong.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR MONDAY

Clouds will roll back in Tuesday night as moisture moves north into the Ozarks. Some light drizzle or light showers will be possible late in the night into early Wednesday. Clouds may thin out for a time around early afternoon Wednesday before thickening back up. This may be enough of a window to allow temperatures to warm into the low 60s. Showers will move back into the area by late afternoon with more to follow overnight.

The showers will become more widespread and heavy Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch and a half are possible. A strong cold front will push across the area around sunrise Thursday sending temperatures tumbling into the mid to upper 30s. The rest of the day Thursday will remain cold, cloudy and damp. Winds will be gusty out of the north to northeast with temperatures likely stuck in the upper 30s throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to slide Thursday night with lows Friday morning in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will thin out making for a mostly sunny, but cold Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Another cold night will follow with lows in the upper 20s. Temperatures will start marching higher again on Saturday with sunshine and southwest winds pushing temperatures into the upper 50s. The second half of the weekend looks even warmer, but it will come with increasing clouds as another cold front approaches. Another blast of cold will follow to begin the following week.