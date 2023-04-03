Today will be another nice day coming out of a great weekend. Today will see highs in the low 80s, skies becoming mostly sunny and southwest winds a little breezy at 10 to 20 mph. We’ll get down to the low 60s overnight tonight.

Skies becoming mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will be warm again in the low 80s with windy southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. While relative humidity in the Ozarks Tuesday will be around 50%, Kansas and Oklahoma will be much drier and wildfires are likely in our neighboring states. Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in the skies Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Extreme fire danger Tuesday in KS/OK, lower in MO.

We are tracking another round of storms Tuesday afternoon/evening and again overnight. Afternoon storm development will depend on the strength of an atmospheric cap in place which may prevent any storms from developing in the Ozarks during the daytime. Any storm that can get going has a chance to become severe with damaging winds and large hail, as well as a low risk for a tornado.

Severe weather risks Tuesday PM. Highest risk is southeast of I-44.

Storms become more likely going into Tuesday overnight as a cold front passes through. A line of storms will ride the front and may produce some severe weather, mainly wind and hail.

Afterward, we are cooler during the middle of the week with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 50s. We may see frost on the ground Wednesday night when temperatures fall to the mid-30s.

Average high temperature: 65. Average low temperature: 41

