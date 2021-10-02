Sunday, October 3 Morning Forecast

Today's Forecast

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 53°
AM Shower
AM Shower 18% 76° 53°

Monday

77° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 77° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 76° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 56°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 77° 58°

Friday

84° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 84° 62°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 84° 63°

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
67°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

62°

11 PM
Clear
7%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
59°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
57°

After a very warm and dry September, October got us started on a wet foot! At the station, we picked up 1.16″ of rain on Saturday. While that was quite a bit, to break a record it would have had surpassed 2.36″ set back in 1944. We will take what we can get!

As the upper-level low moves eastward, it would be unheard of to see a wrap-around rain shower or two. I do think most all of the viewing area will stay dry on Sunday. The heating of the day might have enough lift to provide a shower or two.

Temperatures will be very seasonal for the first of October. Mid-70’s is very normal for this time of the year. We should stay in a dry and “normal” pattern for the first part of next week. I’m keeping my eye on next weekend. Some models are really pushing temperatures into the 90’s. Models are still all over the place, so I do think we have some time so that models can possibly trend downward to get those temperatures back to a more comfortable place for those fall lovers.

Have a great Sunday, friends.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Generally clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

