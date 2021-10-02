Sunday, October 3 Morning Forecast

After a very warm and dry September, October got us started on a wet foot! At the station, we picked up 1.16″ of rain on Saturday. While that was quite a bit, to break a record it would have had surpassed 2.36″ set back in 1944. We will take what we can get!

As the upper-level low moves eastward, it would be unheard of to see a wrap-around rain shower or two. I do think most all of the viewing area will stay dry on Sunday. The heating of the day might have enough lift to provide a shower or two.

Temperatures will be very seasonal for the first of October. Mid-70’s is very normal for this time of the year. We should stay in a dry and “normal” pattern for the first part of next week. I’m keeping my eye on next weekend. Some models are really pushing temperatures into the 90’s. Models are still all over the place, so I do think we have some time so that models can possibly trend downward to get those temperatures back to a more comfortable place for those fall lovers.

Have a great Sunday, friends.