Happy Monday! It’s hard to believe it, but today is the last Monday of September. We’ve got a week full of beautiful fall-like weather. The one thing we will be missing and desperately need is rain.

Monday is off to a chilly start with some places dropping into the 40s. We will warm into the mid-70s today and the dewpoints will be very low. We will be in an elevated fire danger category this afternoon, so no burning trash, tossing cigarettes, or burning yard waste. We saw yesterday that one spark could get out of hand quickly with the dry conditions.

Overnight lows will be getting downright chilly this week. I suspect that a few areas might dip into the upper-30s Thursday and/or Friday morning. Talk about a huge difference from one week ago! We were seeing overnight lows around 70° last week.

Ian has been upgraded to hurricane status this morning. While it does look like it will make landfall in the US later this week, it does not appear that it will bring any change to this dry forecast. Ian’s remnants will stay well to the east of us.