It is a chilly start to our work week! Temperatures are dipping into the 40’s a few areas around the Ozarks. It feels much cooler than it did 24 hours ago.

The cold front has cleared the Ozarks, taking any rain and clouds well to the east. We will see plenty of sunshine, as high pressure will dominate the day.

For the long-term, we can expect warm temperatures well above mid-September norms. It will also be very dry across the Ozarks. Humidity levels will be staying lower, which will allow for overnight temperatures to fall to very comfortable feels.

Have a wonderful week, friends!