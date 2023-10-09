A weak cold front passed through the Ozarks this morning and this will help keep temperatures mild around 70 degrees. Winds will be light from the northwest today under sunny skies. Evening plans should be good to go, but grab a jacket before going out. Temperatures tonight will get down to the low to mid-40s.

After a chilly start Tuesday, temperatures will begin to warm up again. Light south winds will lift temperatures into the mid-70s with skies remaining mostly sunny. A warm front will be at our door Tuesday night and will enter the area Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be warm around 80 degrees with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph Wednesday.

There is a slight chance for rain in central and northeast Missouri ahead of the warm front. southern Missouri and northern Arkansas will largely stay dry.

Our next storm sets up out west Wednesday and begins its approach into the Ozarks Thursday. The chance for thunderstorms is low in the Ozarks, but present, and rainfall will be scattered with this storm.

After the storm passes we’ll be in another col stretch of weather this weekend. Friday will be in the mid-60s and Saturday and Sunday will both be near 60 degrees.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App