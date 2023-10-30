Dig out the winter coat this morning because temperatures are below freezing for the first time of the season in many spots. Temperatures will climb from the upper 20s to the low 40s this afternoon… Hello winter? Skies will be sunny with breezy northwest winds making it feel like the 30s today.

Tonight will be even colder with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s. Wind chills Tuesday morning will feel like the upper teens with breezy north winds still around. Temperatures by the afternoon will still be cold in the low 40s feeling like low 30s.

Tuesday evening will be cold for Halloween with temperatures in the already below freezing by 9PM. Tuesday night air temperatures will fall to the upper teens in many places and Wednesday morning will feel like the teens once again.

Southwest winds return Wednesday and will lift temperatures to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies will be sunny and winds slightly breezy.

Wednesday night will be around freezing and then we’re back to the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures to end this week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for rain showers along a weak cold front Saturday night. The extended forecast may reveal another chance for rain early next week.

