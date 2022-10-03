Happy Monday! This is the start of our first full week of October and it’s going to be a warm one for much of the week.

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine, very dry conditions, and above-average temperatures at the start of the work week. A cold front is going to move through mid-week. While it won’t bring a chance of rain to the Ozarks, it will bring additional cloud coverage and a drop in the temperatures! By Friday, we will see a high in the mid-60s and lows dipping into the 30’s Saturday morning. It will be possible that patchy fog will develop in those low-lying areas across the Ozarks.

It does look like we will snap out of this current weather pattern in another week. Models are trending toward more precipitation for the middle of October. Let’s hope the models continue to trend that way!