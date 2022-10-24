Happy Monday!

Here’s the best Monday forecast we’ve had in a long time; rain is likely for the next two days!

Monday morning will be breezy with an elevated fire danger ahead of the rain. Moisture will stream in from the south throughout the morning hours. I do expect the Monday morning commute to stay mostly dry.

There will be a few storm systems at play over the next two days. With plenty of moisture, all of these things working together will bring heavy rain straight to the Ozarks. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern Arkansas under a marginal risk of severe weather for today. Any storm that gets going will have the risk of strong winds.

The latest model run is trending downward in rainfall totals, but I do think a widespread 1-2″ will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible (I wouldn’t be too surprised with 4″ in some spots).

By Tuesday evening, the rain should be exiting to our east. We will clear out and with clear skies, our overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s.