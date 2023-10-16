We had a chilly start this morning with temperatures around 40 degrees. This afternoon will be a little cool in the low 60s under sunny skies with northwest winds at 10 mph. Frost is possible tonight into Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s.

We gradually warm through Wednesday as temperatures climb back to normal for mid-October. We’ll hit the mid-60s Tuesday and low 70s on Wednesday. Skies during this time will be filled with sunshine. South winds become a little breezy Wednesday at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front will pass through the Ozarks Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for rain showers along this front. Temperatures will drop only a couple of degrees Thursday in the upper 60s.

We’ll hover around 70 degrees to wrap up the week and into the weekend.

