Happy Monday!

I’m excited to bring this forecast to you because we are talking about RAIN! Monday will be calm and mostly dry across the Ozarks. You can expect temperatures to warm near 80°.

We will have a one, two-punch when it comes to disturbances that will bring the chance of rain to our area. The first will start to move in from the southwest, bringing rain later this evening and into the overnight time period. The second, a cold front moving in from the northwest, will bring rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few stronger storms could be associated with the frontal passage.

While we won’t see a wash-out, by the middle of the week, a few places could pick up close to an inch of rain. The last time we saw a good soaking was 38 days ago. It is time.

Temperatures will cool down for the end of the week, we are expecting Thursday to be the chilliest.