After a mild weekend, we’ll see our temperatures spike to the upper 70s to near 80 today through Wednesday. Some daily high record temperatures are in jeopardy of being tied or broken during this period South winds will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph today, and then winds back off a little for this evening.

Tonight will stay mild in the upper 50s with another warm day Tuesday when temperatures could reach 80 degrees in some spots. Skies will have a few clouds, but generally mostly sunny. We’re still mild Tuesday night around 60 degrees and then our warmest day looks to be Wednesday once again around 80 degrees ahead of an advancing cold front that evening.

When the cold front initially passes through there is a slight chance for scattered rain showers Wednesday evening. A better chance for rain develops Thursday from midday into the evening. Temperatures will be cool behind the front to end the week.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s under gloomy conditions. Thursday night will be chilly around 40 degrees with temperatures around 60 degrees on Friday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Mild weather continues into the coming weekend.

