Happy Monday!

It’s a bit difficult getting back into the swing of things this Monday morning, the good news is the weather won’t be causing any major problems for us today.

We could be seeing some patchy fog across the Ozarks early Monday. The fog should burn off shortly after sunrise, leaving us with a fairly calm day.

Winds will start to pick up Monday evening and windy conditions will last into Tuesday, with gusts up to 40 mph. An approaching cold front on Tuesday afternoon will keep things windy on Tuesday.

The chance for rain on Tuesday is low, but cannot be completely ruled out thanks to the mentioned cold front. Tuesday afternoon the cold front will start moving through. Moisture is limited, but models are beginning to convince me of the possibility of widespread light showers. The best chance of seeing rain, and any possibility of stronger storms, will be in our most eastern counties on Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed that area under a marginal risk of severe weather, a line from Mountain Home to West Plains to Eminence is included in this area.

We are in store for up and down temperatures this week. The first peak on the roller coaster will be on Tuesday, as temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. By Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

Have a wonderful Monday!