The weekend was certainly a chilly one in the Ozarks and today will continue to be on the cooler side of normal. Today will be chilly in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies above. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Tonight we’ll cool down to the mid-20s with winds relaxing as well.

Tuesday will be a little more mild, but still chilly with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds Tuesday will be breezy out of the southwest now and skies will largely remain sunny through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with temperatures chasing 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase going into Thursday and scattered showers are likely through the daytime. Temperatures will be fairly mild on Thursday in the mid-50s. Rain showers will continue through Thursday night and will wrap up Friday morning.

We’ll be colder again behind the rain with temperatures Friday stuck in the mid-40s with skies staying cloudy. Temperatures will be around freezing Friday night and Saturday should be mild in the mid-50s with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy.

There is another chance for rain possible over the weekend from Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday into the first week of December is looking mild with temperatures staying constant in the mid-50s.

