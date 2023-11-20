Light to moderate rain is scattered across the Ozarks this morning and will move through in several bands throughout the daytime today. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 40s today with breezy winds from the SE becoming NW this evening/overnight.

Rainfall will come to an end overnight tonight and Tuesday will be dry, but still chilly. Temperatures Tuesday will be stuck in the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the low 30s Tuesday morning and around 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Skies clear slightly going into Tuesday night and we’ll dip below freezing Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be nicer with sun-filled skies and temperatures around 50 degrees. Another freeze is likely Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving will stay sunny and slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the south keeping things quiet and mild. We’ll fall to the low 30s Thursday night and will have more clouds than sun on Friday.

Temperatures will turn chilly again as we end the week in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance for light precipitation over the weekend, but chances are uncertain.

