Happy Monday!

I hope you are all ready, as this long-talked-about winter storm is moving closer and closer to the Ozarks. High pressure has been in control of the Ozarks for the past few days. Because of that factor, we will start the day with dry air in place. This will be something this storm system will have to overcome to bring snow to the area.

Currently, there is a surface low situated over the Oklahoma panhandle/west Texas area. This will continue westward, bringing the chance of rain showers this afternoon into the early evening time frame.

As the sunsets and temperatures cool, we will see the changeover from rain, to possibly a little sleet, and wrapping up with snow. You can see that changeover at 7 p.m.

We will see the changeover to snow across the Ozarks around 9 p.m.

The snow will quickly come to an end in the early morning hours. While we aren’t looking at anything impressive when it comes to accumulating snowfall, I do think it will make a few spots slippery on Tuesday morning. Those south of Springfield, along the Ozarks plateau, will see the highest snow totals, up to 2″. I wouldn’t be too surprised if locally higher amounts did happen. North of I-44 it is looking like a dusting.

Winter is here to stay for the week. We will continue to see temperatures 15-20° below average.