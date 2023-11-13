After a great weekend (for the most part), we can expect a week full of 60s and sunshine. Today will even be near 70 degrees in some areas under mostly sunny skies with light east winds. Tonight will be mild in the low 40s.

Tuesday will have a southeast wind with temperatures a bit more relaxed in the mid-60s. Tuesday night is mild again in the low 40s and Wednesday will be back to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Winds become breezy by Thursday with temperatures still in the upper 60s with skies becoming partly cloudy. A cold front will blow through the Ozarks late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is just a slight chance for rain when the front comes through. Temperatures Friday will be around average in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A larger storm system is forecast to impact the area over the weekend into next week. Right now, Saturday looks dry and nice before rain chances increase Sunday into next Monday.

