We’ll add on a few degrees today compared to the weekend with temperatures getting close to 80 degrees the next few days. Skies will mostly be sunny again with light southeast winds for most of the week with limited rain chances. The overnights this week will also be comfortable with many nights in the mid to upper 50s. Allergies will also be high.

There is a slight chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. The severe weather risk is practically non-existent. These storms will tower up during the afternoon and produce some rain, thunder and lightning before collapsing and dying out shortly after in the evening. Rain will be widely scattered.

High-pressure northeast of here near the surface will develop later in the week giving us kind of a back door cold front that will come in from the northeast. No rainfall is expected and we will generally just see a slight change in our wind direction to be more easterly, perhaps northeast at times. This will keep our weather quiet and nice going into next weekend.

IN WEATHER HISTORY

May 22, 2011: Joplin, Missouri was struck by a devastating EF5 tornado causing 158+ fatalities and over 1,000 injuries. The tornado was on the ground for 38 minutes traveling 22.1 miles. This tornado continues to be studied today by various emergency management and preparedness agencies to formulate a better warning/response to such a swift and catastrophic event.

