Hopefully you had a nice Mother’s Day weekend and avoided the scattered rain. This morning there may be some patchy fog to contend with around sunrise with visibilities down to around a mile at times, but that should be limited. Additional rain and storm chances are likely this afternoon along a cold front mainly south of Highway 54 (line from Nevada to Fort Leonard Wood area). This cold front will change our pattern going forward this week.

Patchy fog this morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will be divided by a cold front. Temperatures in southwest and south-central Missouri today will still be warm around 80 degrees while temperatures farther north of Highway 32 may only get to the low 70s this afternoon. Cloudy skies are likely across the region.

The rain and storm chances today again are highest south of the Highway 54 area with rain beginning around 3 p.m. Some rain may make it farther north, but most activity will stay south. Some storms along and south of Highway 60 may become strong to severe and will mainly pose a wind threat for an occasional gust of 60 mph in addition to some small hail.

Scattered rain and storms become more isolated this evening and overnight with maybe a few showers lingering in south Missouri by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly dry with cloudy skies and temperatures much cooler only getting up to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds Tuesday will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Our weather finally gets back on track and leaves the warmth behind for a few days. Tuesday night will be in the mid-50s and temperatures will climb to around our average Wednesday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Expect similar conditions Thursday before another storm system and cold front sweep through Friday into Saturday.

The second system and cold front will provide more rain chances across the area. The timing is not agreed upon in the latest data, but a Friday daytime into Saturday morning timeline for the rain and cold front is looking like the best track. This system will leave us mild and sunny for the weekend.