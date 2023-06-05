Happy Monday! Are we ready to get back to work? I’m not going to lie, sleep was hard to come by this weekend. Maybe it was my schedule, or maybe it was the beautiful Strawberry Full Moon that threw everything off.

Looking at the forecast for Monday, we can expect another comfortable morning with morning lows in the low 60s. Temperatures will climb quickly under mainly sunny morning skies. By afternoon clouds will be bubbling up with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms dotting most of the area from early to mid-afternoon into the early evening hours.

It’s still a pattern that only offers up weak rain triggers. With plenty of dry air around these weak rain triggers become the focus for any wet weather. The chance for rain will be with the heating of the day and will go away when the sun sets.

As we’ve seen over the past week, locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are all possible. While temperatures Monday will be on the warm side, it won’t be too muggy out there.

Dry weather returns for most of the area Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll be turning our attention northeast as another backdoor front slides toward the area. Rain chances will head higher Wednesday afternoon into the evening closer to Central Missouri ahead of this feature.

Rain will perk up further south and southwest Thursday as the front continues to push southwest. There should also be more cloud cover with the front and this will help trim back some of the afternoon heat.

Drier and slightly cooler air will once again flood the area by Friday making for a quiet and comfortable finish to the week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, there will be a bit of a shift in the pattern. Rain chances appear to climb Saturday into Sunday as another cool front drops in from the north. This should lead to more widespread rain chances, especially Sunday. The overall pattern looks a little more active (better rain chances at times) throughout the second full week of June.