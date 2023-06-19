Rainfall totals from yesterday were promising with many areas seeing at least a half inch. We could’ve used more because this week we dry out and heat up.

We are still on the lookout for our first 90-degree day in Springfield and this week may give it to us. Today will be warm and sunny to say the least with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and light northerly winds. The UV Index through Wednesday will be very high coming in at 10 out of 11. Protect yourself from the sun this week, but enjoy the summertime warmth.

The first day of Summer is Wednesday officially beginning at 9:57 a.m. This is also the longest day of the year with 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight from 5:53 a.m. to 8:36 p.m. We will be riding into summer with temperatures in line for the season reaching the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

The warm weather and sunny conditions are expected to last through Friday before we may see our next rain chance arrive. Saturday night into Sunday may see a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chances for rain at this time are slim, however, it’s the best chance we’ve got over the 1-week period. Check back for updates.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App