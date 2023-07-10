Happy Monday!

What an unusual weekend for weather watchers out there. On Friday, parts of Springfield picked up mindblowing amounts of rain (over 5″ in two hours) while other parts of Springfield stayed dry. A Saturday afternoon cold front left us with amazing weather and a very crisp start to our Sunday. Parts of the Ozarks stayed in the 70s on Sunday!

For today, I expect temperatures to top out near average. It will be a few degrees warmer to the north, and lower to the south. Sunshine will be plentiful with no real chance of rain. Darn.

Humidity will be staying low on Monday, but muggy air and hot temperatures will make a quick return with a little heatwave set to develop. On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will make it to the mid to upper-90s and the humidity will make it feel over 100°.

What about rain? Well, we’re going to get into a similar pattern to last week where big clusters of storms will impact the region. This, or the leftovers of those storm clusters will provide us with a chance for storms on a daily basis into Saturday. Also, storms could pack a punch with a risk for strong winds and locally heavy rainfall. Like we found last week, some areas could get soaked while others see next to nothing.

It looks like drier weather will develop early in the weekend with the focus for wet weather shifting south. Temperatures also look a little cooler.