Happy Monday, friends!

I think this forecast is going to make a lot of people quite happy. At least the first part of the week is looking like prime golfing weather. Light winds and warm temperatures.

Back to work weather is looking mild and quiet as we begin another January warm spell. The nation remains locked in a mild pattern that features a steady stream of storms moving from west to east across the nation with frigid air remaining locked out.

The pattern Monday through Wednesday will offer up a mix of sunshine and clouds and afternoon highs that will be 10 to 20° above normal.

There really aren’t any weather concerns outside of the possibility of foggy weather Wednesday morning.

A stronger storm will sweep into the area by Thursday. The storm will bring a round of showers late Wednesday night into Thursday. It will also bring a shot of cold air to the Ozarks, and this may lead to a changeover to some light snow Thursday morning near and north of I-44. Temperatures also look like they’ll remain stuck in the 30s all day.

After a cold day Friday, the mild January weather will resume this upcoming weekend with highs back up near 60° Sunday.