Our long-anticipated storm is finally here with rain developing in Kansas and Oklahoma moving into the Ozarks this morning. The latest solution for the storm track gives us a scenario with more rain and less snow as things have shifted northward. However, still expect some snow in southwest Missouri but know that the heaviest amounts will be in central and northern Missouri.

We begin this morning with rain lasting through this evening. Some rainfall could be heavy with many spots picking up between 0.50″ and 1.00″, which is great moisture for January. As we get colder tonight we’ll start to see the rain transition to snow, especially along and north of the Highway 54 corridor.

Most of the snow tonight into Tuesday morning will fall north of I-44 with lighter snow showers expected in southern Missouri. Northern Arkansas may be left out of any snow and see mostly a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning.

As mentioned, the northern track of the storm system has shifted the heavier snow totals into northern Missouri (along and north of I-70) where several inches of snow are possible. areas between I-70 and I-44 will see between 1-3 inches with higher amounts farther north and lower amounts farther south, respectively. Areas along and south of Highway 60 may see a dusting to up to an inch.

Wednesday and Thursday will be good back-to-back days to warm up and enjoy some nice weather with temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies on both days will be mostly sunny before clouds increase late Thursday. Another storm system is forecast to bring rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday.

Like before, the track of the system will determine the location of the heaviest snow (either north or south). Moisture doesn’t look to be as high though with this next storm.

What does look likely is a big-time cooldown behind this storm as it pulls in Arctic air from Canada. Temperatures could drop to the 20s and teens for highs and single digits for lows this weekend into next week.

