Happy first day of February!

A warming trend tried to get off the ground today. We had a mix of sun and clouds this morning, but clouds quickly thickened back up stifling Mother Nature’s attempts to get temperatures above freezing. A layer of snow and sleet also kept temperatures more refrigerated across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas where daytime highs remained below freezing.

The prospects for temperatures above freezing look much better Thursday. Overnight clouds will thin out from northwest to southeast Thursday giving temperatures a boost.

We’ll start the day off with more tricky travel with many roads still partially covered by snow and sleet. Any melt that occurred Wednesday will quickly refreeze Wednesday evening with lots of roads still at least partially covered by snow and sleet. Parking lots and sidewalks will also feature plenty of slick spots, so be careful again Thursday morning.

Another round of arctic air will build in Thursday night generating a pause in the warming trend. The saving grace to colder temperatures Friday, abundant sunshine from start to finish.

The combination of increased sunshine and above-freezing daytime temperatures will continue to work on the snow and sleet on the ground with just a few patches left as we head into the weekend.

The warm-up will resume Saturday and accelerate into Monday of next week. All in all, a good-looking weekend ahead. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mainly sunny skies Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s, but it will come with breezy south winds. Sunday looks nicer with lighter winds and highs near 60°.

We’ll kick off next week with highs in the 60s Monday ahead of wetter, cooler weather Tuesday.