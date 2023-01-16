After a few days of cold weather, the January warmth is back. On Sunday, temperatures climbed into the 50s and low 60s. Springfield hit 60°, the 6th time to do so this month! And we’re going to do it again Monday.

MLK Day is starting off cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. If you’re going to be Downtown for the parade, you’ll still want a jacket thanks to the gusty winds. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect through at least noon Monday with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range throughout the day.

While there is light rain showing up on the radar, not much seems to be making it to the ground. For Monday morning, rain chances will stay on the low side, so you might be able to pass on the umbrella.

By afternoon, clouds will clear out from west to east with afternoon highs in the 60s across the Ozarks. It looks like we’ll sneak in another mild day Tuesday with highs back up near 60°.

Another storm will sweep through the area Wednesday, and this one should soak the area with rain. Showers much of the day will keep temperatures cooler Wednesday, but still not bad for the middle of January.

Clouds and cold temperatures will follow Wednesday’s storm, but we’ll close the week with sunshine.

Sun and clouds can be expected this upcoming weekend with near-normal temperatures.

Looking down the road at the last week of the month we may find a more consistently cold pattern settling in. Longer-range model guidance suggests this colder pattern may stick around into the first half of February.