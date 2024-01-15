Snowfall yesterday left behind around an inch along and south of Highway 60 with 2-4 inches across far southern Missouri with a narrow band of 5-inch totals in northern Arkansas. The snow is largely over for today, although flurries are possible this afternoon in southern Missouri where an additional dusting is possible. A dusting to an inch is possible today along and north of Highway 54 in west central Missouri.

Temperatures today will remain bitter cold in the single digits and low teens. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest this afternoon making it feel like -5 to -10 degrees. Another cold day is lining up for Tuesday only plan for more sun which will help make it feel a little better.

South winds return Wednesday and we warm to the mid to upper 30s. The sun will stay out Wednesday but some clouds will return Thursday as another front brings more cold air for Friday. Thursday itself should be okay in the upper 30s.

There is a chance for light snow showers to flurries when the front passes through Thursday but accumulating snow will be very light. Friday will be another bitter cold day with high temperatures in the upper teens with lows Friday night falling to the single digits.

We’re still in the 20s on Saturday but quickly get back to above freezing by Sunday. Looking into next week temperatures should become mild in the upper 30s to mid-40s for a few days.

