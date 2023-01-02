Happy Monday!

The warm winter pattern will continue into Monday as the next storm nears the area. We begin the day with another round of fog. All of our counties in Missouri are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

Visibility is reduced across much of the area. As I drove into work today it was almost to pea soup fog level. Take extra precautions if you are out and about early, especially in our eastern counties where visibility looks to be most reduced.

Clouds will be widespread but may be thin enough at times for hints of sunshine. Temperatures will climb quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. These readings are about 25° above normal for early January, but they’ll fall a little short of record highs in the area.

Breezy southerly winds will continue to draw higher humidity north into the Ozarks setting the stage for an unusually high amount of instability for early January. This will be one of the ingredients that will generate a severe weather risk late in the afternoon into the Monday night timeframe.

The first wave of storms will sweep north out of Arkansas by late afternoon with a focus toward Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. Additional storms will form broken lines west of I-49. Around 4:30 p.m, we will start to see some stronger storms pop up. The initial risk will be in northern Arkansas. This wave of stormy weather will gradually shift east across the area Monday night, moving out of our area a little after midnight.

The chance for stronger storms will increase around bedtime when we could see the severe threat moving into the Springfield metro area.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging wind gusts the more prevalent mode. A brief tornado or two also looks possible. The risk of severe weather will be more pronounced south of Hwy. 60 where higher levels of instability will be in play.