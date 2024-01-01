Happy New Year! 2023 had some highs and lows in the weather including hitting 100 degrees twice with a heat index of 122 degrees this summer and dropping to 12 degrees for our lowest temperature of the year in early February.

2024 will begin cold with temperatures today in the upper 30s with light northwest winds and skies becoming mostly sunny. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to plummet to the low 20s.

Tuesday will be slightly better with temperatures climbing to around normal in the mid-40s. Skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday with light southwest winds. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday with winds becoming northwest behind a cold front. Skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is more of the same with temperatures coming in in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. Things begin to change Friday into this weekend with some waves of energy coming to the Ozarks.

Rain looks likely Friday late into Saturday and I think we’ll be cold enough that we’ll see some snow mixing in with the rain Friday night. The latest data this morning is unclear if we’ll see a full transition to snow by Saturday morning, but know that that is a possibility.

There is also uncertainty in the track of this storm system as some of the model data suggests it could go to our south and east leaving us mostly dry and still cold. Be sure and check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

