Happy Monday!

We have an active week of weather ahead of us here in the Ozarks! Up first, it will be a warm and windy Monday. Temperatures will be warming into the mid-60s, but winds will be strong out of the south. Gusts could be close to 40mph as we head into Monday afternoon.

The front will push through Monday night setting the stage for a wet couple of days. Showers will come in waves on Tuesday with a round early Tuesday morning with another round moving in by late afternoon. The combination of clouds and showers will make for a much cooler day.

A storm will develop on the southern end of the front, sweeping across the area Wednesday into Wednesday night with another wave of rain. Like Tuesday, temperatures will remain on the cool side.

The two-day round of wet weather will soak the Ozarks. Rain amounts of 1 to 2″ are on tap south of the interstate with amounts of an inch or less to the north.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and a bit of a warm-up Thursday.

The nicer weather will be short-lived, however. Yet another storm will move through Friday. Colder air will be in place for Friday’s storm and this may lead to some wet snow for parts of the region. Minor snow accumulations may be on the table as well. Friday will certainly have more of a winter feel with temperatures stuck in the 30s.

Sunshine will return this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 50s by Sunday.