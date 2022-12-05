Happy Monday, friends!

We will have to find a way to make our own sunshine because Mother Nature isn’t going to provide it over the next week (maybe 2!).

Today will start off mainly dry across the Ozarks. The chance of rain will increase into the afternoon. While the threat of rain stays low, a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out tonight into Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, a front draped across Arkansas will become stationary. This could set our Arkansas counties up for a big rain event Wednesday into Thursday.

The QPF is placing northern Arkansas in the bulls-eye. This shows the rainfall totals possible now through Friday. While we will see widespread rain, there will be a distinct cut-off of heavy rain for our northern counties.

The NWS forecast discussion had an interesting blurb about the long-term forecast for December. They mentioned a blocking pattern in Greenland will play on our weather for the latter part of the month. You may wonder what high pressure in Greenland will be doing to our weather. The set-up will push a trough through the middle part of the country, which will be a conveyor belt for chilly, Canadian air. This will set us up for cooler-than-average temperatures until the end of the month.