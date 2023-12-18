Dress warmly out the door this morning! You’ll also want to stay warm through today. Temperatures this morning are in the low 30s feeling like the 20s in many instances. We’ll stay cold in the low to mid-40s this afternoon under sunny skies. However, northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the 30s.

Temperatures plummet overnight tonight to the low 20s feeling like the teens by Tuesday morning. We’re headed in the right direction Tuesday afternoon when temperatures will climb to the low 50s. Winds will shift to be from the south on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph.

Some locations may be flirting with 60 degrees already by Wednesday with south winds remaining breezy. Skies should see more sun than clouds, but clouds will increase through the day and will be overcast by Wednesday night.

Another storm system similar to this past week will set up in the southwest and sling rain and clouds our direction leading up to the Christmas holiday.

A weak piece of energy will come out of the southwest Thursday providing us a decent chance for rain showers Thursday night into Friday. That wave should move out by Friday night and we’ll catch a quick break from the rain Saturday.

The main storm should begin to move in our direction sometime Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This means we will likely be dealing with a soggy Christmas. Temperatures continue to hold steady in the low to mid-50s during this time so Christmas cold won’t necessarily be a factor this year.

