Happy Monday!

We are kicking off the work week with ANOTHER cloudy, damp and dreary day. I’m definitely getting tired of this pattern. The good news is we will be snapped out of it by the middle of the week, but it will turn much colder.

There could be areas of fog across the area Monday morning. We do not have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect, but extra caution is advised.

The storm system that will bring rain and a few storms to the Ozarks is digging across the desert southwest this morning. As this area of low-pressure approaches, we will see increasing winds late this evening and tonight. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

Futurecast is showing a few scattered showers moving into the Ozarks around 3 a.m. They will be approaching I-49, coming in from the west.

It will take a while, but by later morning the rain will push east and should be approaching the Springfield area.

We’ve been watching this closely because of the threat of severe weather. While there will be plenty of wind energy, instability will be low so it should keep the chance for severe weather down. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Arkansas under a slight risk for severe weather.

We will be seeing widespread rain and the ground is fairly saturated, so flash flooding could be an issue. The heaviest rain will fall in far south-central Missouri, where 1.5″ could be possible.

The low pressure will be followed by a cold front, which will do its job well. We will switch to a much more winter-like pattern that will hold steady over the middle part of the country for much of December.