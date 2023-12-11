Out the door this morning you’ll be reaching for the heavy coat with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Today will become a nice day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s under sunny skies. Dry air has moved into the Ozarks and while it’s not going to be a particularly breezy day, fire weather is elevated thanks to the low moisture today.

Temperatures will continue to be mild in the low to mid-50s all week long as our pattern remains largely inactive. Additional clouds will roll in for Tuesday creating partly cloudy conditions for the day with light southwest winds.

A weak boundary will move across the Ozarks on Wednesday adding more cloud cover to the skies, but unfortunately rain is not expected. Those clouds should begin to clear as we go into Thursday and by Thursday afternoon we should be dealing with more sun than clouds with temperatures still mild in the 50s.

Our mild weather hangs around through the weekend with only a slight chance for rain Saturday as another weak piece of energy moves by the Ozarks. Expect to stay dry with just some added cloud cover again over the weekend.

