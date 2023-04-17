We saw a windy and chilly day yesterday with wind gusts near 50 mph for some spots in the Ozarks. This morning we remain chilly in the upper 30s with wind chills near freezing, but less wind in general.

Winds will be out of the west today which means we will have dry air this afternoon with relative humidity around 25% creating high fire danger in the area. Temperatures today will also go after 70 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday, but we’ll begin the day with a chance for some showers. Warmer, gradually more humid weather will continue through Thursday ahead of the next cold front Thursday. The front will bring another round of strong to severe storms.

The threat of wet weather may extend into Friday. What’s more certain is another cold snap. Highs Saturday will likely be in the 50s. And, we’ll likely be dealing with another round of morning lows in the 30s Sunday. We’ll have to keep an eye on temperature trends. This is a cold air mass for late April and it may bring a risk of frost.

REVIEW: Saturday’s storms pelted the area with hail, some up to baseball size. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Vichy, MO, late Saturday afternoon producing winds over 120 mph.