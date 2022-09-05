Happy Labor Day!



It’s the unofficial, last gasp of summer. Temperatures will make it feel very much like the end of summer, with highs in the low-80s. It will be a very comfortable day to be outdoors. There is a slight chance for a few showers across our eastern counties. I think our southern counties could see a passing shower or two today, as well.

Tuesday is shaping up to be very similar to Monday. With a trough cutting through the area, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of afternoon showers. By Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect a dry forecast as the trough moves east and we will see an upper-level ridge move into the region.

The pattern does look to shift later in the week as an approaching cold front could kick off some showers. Right now, models aren’t showing anything all that impressive when it comes to weekend rainfall.