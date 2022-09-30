Happy Friday!

I’m not sure what we have done to be blessed with this beautiful weather… but we must have been on our best behavior. On second thought, we did suffer through a record-breaking summer. We probably deserve this.

We’ve talked about how Ian would bring no change to our weather here at home, and that continues to hold true. If anything, Ian is helping to continue the near-perfect conditions with a blocking pattern, not allowing the area of high pressure well to our north to budge. This is bringing dry, cool air in from the north.

It will be a very dry time period once again for the Ozarks. We need rain in a bad way, as the newest drought monitor was released and conditions are only expected to worsen over the next couple of days.