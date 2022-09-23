Happy Friday! It’s the first full Friday of fall and it will be a very nice one across the Ozarks.

While yesterday’s cold front did bring rain to the area, it wasn’t anything impressive. Springfield only picked up 0.06″ of rain, Harrison didn’t see any, and West Plains recorded the most rain with 0.29″ We still desperately need rain and there will be a slight chance for a few showers later this afternoon, mainly for our northern counties as a shortwave moves through.

Beyond today, the only other real chance of rain will be on Saturday night as a cold front moves through. Our southernmost counties could pick up a light shower, but I suspect most areas will be staying dry once again.

Next week looks like one of the nicest weeks we’ve seen, weather-wise, in quite some time. Lots of sun, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s.