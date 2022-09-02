Happy Friday!

You will want to grab that rain jacket and umbrella before heading out. Friday is going to be the wettest of the next few days. An upper-level low is slowly spinning over eastern Oklahoma this morning, and it will continue to track to the northeast as we progress throughout the day. This disturbance is moving slowly, which will bring the chance of pockets of heavy rain to the Ozarks.

I’m a bit concerned about people camping in our southern counties this evening. You must be weather aware if you set up near the water. Some models are bringing impressive rainfall amounts through Saturday morning.

With all of the rain and clouds on Saturday, we will see a cool day at hand. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-70s.

The chance of rain will continue throughout the weekend, however, it will be much less likely than we are seeing this weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon timeframe, with possibly a more widespread chance of rain overnight Saturday.

Temperatures will be staying very seasonal for the first week of September. You can almost feel fall right around the corner!