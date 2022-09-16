It’s Friday! Friday!

Today is the last Friday of summer, and it will feel very much like a summer Friday out there! Temperatures on Friday will be the most pleasant of the next week.

A very dry air mass is stationed over southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. While it looked hopeful a small storm system moving across Kansas could bring a little moisture to the Ozarks, I don’t see that being the case. Our most extreme northern counties could see a sprinkle or two.

The heat stays somewhat at bay on Saturday, as temperatures will continue to stay in the 80s. By Sunday, the heat is on! We will hit 90°, and flirt with record temperatures Sunday-Wednesday.

Along with the sizzling heat, we will be very, very dry. This won’t help out the drought conditions across the area. Since June 1st, Springfield is over 5″ behind on rain and that deficit will only grow as we move into the end of September.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!