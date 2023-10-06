It’s a little chilly out the door this morning with temperatures in the low 50s to upper 40s. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s in west central Missouri and near 70 degrees in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. This divide is thanks to a cold front that will make its way through the Ozarks today.

Temperatures will drop fast and winds will be breezy behind the cold front today so there won’t be any mistake when it arrives. By the afternoon, temperatures will have fallen to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Overnight tonight will be cold and frosty with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s. There is a chance for frost Saturday morning and to see wind chills near freezing. Saturday will be chilly around 60 degrees with another chance for frost Saturday night.

Sunday will be warmer around 70 degrees and sunny. A weak cold front passes through Monday but temperatures will still be mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday will rebound to the low 70s.

Our next storm system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. A warm front will blow through Wednesday morning and temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Depending on where the center of the storm goes will change where the rain chances go. Right now, there is a moderate chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night of next week.

