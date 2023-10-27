Today will begin okay with temperatures in the 60s this morning with a few clouds to start the day. We’ll make a run for the low 70s by midday and then temperatures will sharply fall behind a strong cold front. Temperatures are likely in the 50s by the afternoon. Dress accordingly!

Along the front there is a chance for rain showers and possibly a few claps of thunder, however, rainfall amounts today will be fairly low. Tonight will be chilly in the mid-40s with rain increasing going into Saturday morning from south to north.

There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers Saturday morning, but better chances should hold off until after midday. Saturday will be chilly still with temperatures around 50 degrees in the afternoon. Rain continues into Sunday morning. Sunday will be in the low 40s with rain wrapping up Sunday afternoon/evening.

There are several overnights from Sunday night to Wednesday night when we will dip into the 20s. The coldest night will be Tuesday night when temperatures will get down to near 20 degrees.

We gradually warm back to the upper 50s by next Thursday. However, between now and then, temperatures during the day will be chilly in the 40s through Wednesday.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App