Good morning!

The winds on Thursday really got to whipping around! At the Springfield airport, we clocked in a high wind gust of 47 miles per hour. Friday will be much the same.

The National Weather Service has issued another RED FLAG WARNING for all of the Ozarks until 8 p.m. Friday. If you were hoping to have a bonfire tonight, this is not the night to do it. As dry as the air and the ground cover is, things could get out of hand quickly.

I do want to mention that a few models are bringing in a chance of rain later Friday into Saturday, mainly for the southern part of our area. While it looks promising for rainfall, I don’t think we are going to be able to squeeze anything out of this. It is simply too dry on the surface.

Temperatures will tumble as we start next week. It is going to be downright cold on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s! Are your coats ready to go?