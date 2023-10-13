Scattered thunderstorms early this morning are working their way across western Missouri. This narrow band of rain will move east through the morning and into Illinois by the afternoon. Northern Arkansas will likely stay dry almost rain should be located north of the state line.

Behind the rain, there will be a cold front that’ll blow through around midday. Winds will be breezy behind this front from the west at 1o to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Skies today will mostly be cloudy with some clearing possible behind the front.

Clouds move in tonight and we’ll be looking at a mostly cloudy day on Saturday. It will be chilly Saturday with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, will make it feel slightly cooler. Saturday night will only fall to the mid to upper 40s thanks to the cloud cover.

Sunday will be breezy and chilly like Saturday with clouds possibly breaking up a bit going into the evening. With the clouds thinning Sunday night, temperatures will be able to cool to the upper 30s.

Starting next week we begin to raise our temperatures slightly each day beginning around 60 degrees Monday and getting near 70 degrees Wednesday.

