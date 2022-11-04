Happy Friday!

The next 18 hours will be very active across the area. We are starting off warm, setting a new record warm low temperature. In Springfield, the old record is 59°. At 5 a.m., we are still at 69°. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today.

There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon. I don’t think this will be widespread, that’ll come around the 5 p.m. hour when the cold front starts to push through the area.

Models are showing the severe line of storms around I-49 at 5 p.m.

This will be a quick-moving system and will track eastward by 7 p.m. In this model, you start to notice a more defined line of storms on the trailing end of this system.

As the storm pushes east, a squall line could develop. At 11 p.m, a line of storms stretching from Lake Ozark to Mt. Home will be possible.

By 2 a.m., the system should be out of here and we will be left with much cooler temperatures to start your Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather today. The greatest threat will be strong winds, but brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There will be plenty of wind energy, but very little instability.

I expect a widespread 1-2″ of rain possible with locally higher amounts reported. Because this storm is moving so quickly, flooding should be kept to a minimum.

Stay weather-aware today, friends!